Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (center) and teammates celebrate their victory over North Buncombe in the Class 3-A playoffs on Tuesday night.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

NCHSAA basketball playoff pairings

BOYS

Second round

Thursday’s games

Class 4-A West

No. 12 Cornelius Hough (18-9) at No. 5 Reynolds (16-9), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Glenn (16-11) at No. 7 Charlotte Vance (21-6), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3-A West

No. 17 Waynesville Tuscola (18-10) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (24-3), 6 p.m.

No. 25 Concord Robinson (13-13) at No. 9 Greensboro Smith (19-7), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (17-9) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (25-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Parkland (22-4) at No. 2 Concord Cox Mill (24-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 17 Salisbury (17-9) at No. 1 Marshville Forest Hills (26-0), 7 p.m.

No. 13 Lexington (21-5) at No. 4 Lenoir Hibriten (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Atkins (21-6) at No. 6 North Davidson (24-4), 7 p.m.

No. 18 North Forsyth (20-7) at No. 2 West Stokes (23-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A East

No. 27 Currituck County (14-11) at No. 22 Ledford (16-11), 6 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 22 Cherryville (17-10) at No. 6 Starmount (20-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 23 North Stokes (16-10) at No. 7 North Rowan (20-7), 7 p.m.

No. 15 East Surry (18-6) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (18-8), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Second round

Thursday's games

Class 4-A West

No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10) at No. 6 McDowell (12-12), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) at No. 2 Glenn (23-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3-A West

No. 11 Hickory (20-6) at No. 6 Greensboro Dudley (20-7), 7 p.m.

No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) at No. 7 Central Cabarrus (22-5), 6 p.m.

No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (26-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A West

No. 17 Wilkes Central (19-6) at No. 1 Salisbury (26-1), 7 p.m.

No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (18-7) at No. 8 Ashe County (20-6), 7 p.m.

 No. 20 Morganton Patton (16-10) at No. 4 Forbush (26-2), 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 West Stokes (23-4) at No. 6 Shelby (22-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 18 West Wilkes (19-6) at No. 2 East Burke (25-3), 6:30 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 13 Robbinsville (22-6) at No. 4 East Surry (18-5), 6 p.m.

 No. 14 Mount Airy (15-11) at No. 3 Mitchell (19-5), 6 p.m.

 No. 15 Hayesville (16-12) at No. 2 Alleghany (25-3), 6 p.m.

Class 1-A East

No. 25 Graham River Mill Academy (15-11) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4), 6 p.m.

