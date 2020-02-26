NCHSAA basketball playoff pairings
No. 12 Cornelius Hough (18-9) at No. 5 Reynolds (16-9), 7 p.m.
No. 10 Glenn (16-11) at No. 7 Charlotte Vance (21-6), 7:30 p.m.
No. 17 Waynesville Tuscola (18-10) at No. 1 Mount Tabor (24-3), 6 p.m.
No. 25 Concord Robinson (13-13) at No. 9 Greensboro Smith (19-7), 7 p.m.
No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (17-9) at No. 3 Morganton Freedom (25-1), 7:30 p.m.
No. 18 Parkland (22-4) at No. 2 Concord Cox Mill (24-3), 7 p.m.
No. 17 Salisbury (17-9) at No. 1 Marshville Forest Hills (26-0), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Lexington (21-5) at No. 4 Lenoir Hibriten (24-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 11 Atkins (21-6) at No. 6 North Davidson (24-4), 7 p.m.
No. 18 North Forsyth (20-7) at No. 2 West Stokes (23-4), 7 p.m.
No. 27 Currituck County (14-11) at No. 22 Ledford (16-11), 6 p.m.
No. 22 Cherryville (17-10) at No. 6 Starmount (20-7), 6:30 p.m.
No. 23 North Stokes (16-10) at No. 7 North Rowan (20-7), 7 p.m.
No. 15 East Surry (18-6) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (18-8), 7 p.m.
No. 11 East Forsyth (16-10) at No. 6 McDowell (12-12), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) at No. 2 Glenn (23-1), 7 p.m.
No. 11 Hickory (20-6) at No. 6 Greensboro Dudley (20-7), 7 p.m.
No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) at No. 7 Central Cabarrus (22-5), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (26-1), 7 p.m.
No. 17 Wilkes Central (19-6) at No. 1 Salisbury (26-1), 7 p.m.
No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (18-7) at No. 8 Ashe County (20-6), 7 p.m.
No. 20 Morganton Patton (16-10) at No. 4 Forbush (26-2), 6:30 p.m.
No. 11 West Stokes (23-4) at No. 6 Shelby (22-1), 6:30 p.m.
No. 18 West Wilkes (19-6) at No. 2 East Burke (25-3), 6:30 p.m.
No. 13 Robbinsville (22-6) at No. 4 East Surry (18-5), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Mount Airy (15-11) at No. 3 Mitchell (19-5), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Hayesville (16-12) at No. 2 Alleghany (25-3), 6 p.m.
No. 25 Graham River Mill Academy (15-11) at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4), 6 p.m.
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor sophomore Chloe Patterson (33, from left), Mount Tabor sophomore Lily Pereira (12), Mount Tabor junior Brook Fowler (25) and Mount Tabor senior Kaelin DeNeui (1) celebrate following the Spartans' 48-43 victory over the North Buncombe Black Hawks in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10) shoots with pressure from North Buncombe sophomore Karlyn Pickens (15) in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10, center), Mount Tabor freshman Na'Siah McKinney (20, left) and Mount Tabor sophomore Lily Pereira (12) celebrate as they run off the court for a timeout in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13, left) and Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10) vie for the ball in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor sophomore Lily Pereira (12) goes in for a layup in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor junior Brook Fowler (25) pressures North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13) as she reaches for a loose ball in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor head coach Rick Anderson directs his team in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Lexi Brooks (14) looks for a pass while pressured by North Buncombe senior Kaitlyn Light (24) in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Riley Walters (5, from left), Mount Tabor freshman Na'Siah McKinney (20) and North Buncombe sophomore Karlyn Pickens (15) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
North Buncombe sophomore Sam Davis (30) pressures Mount Tabor senior Lexi Brooks (14) as she shoots in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10) pressures North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13) as she dribbles in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Kaelin DeNeui (1) pressures North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13) as she shoots in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Maddie Moore (22) cheers on her teammates in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
North Buncombe sophomore Karlyn Pickens (15) dribbles around Mount Tabor junior Brook Fowler (25) in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor head coach Rick Anderson speaks to his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13) grabs a rebound over Mount Tabor freshman Na'Siah McKinney (20) in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
North Buncombe senior Lani Woods (13) shoots over Mount Tabor junior Brook Fowler (25) in the third quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10) dribbles the ball up the court with pressure from North Buncombe sophomore Sam Davis (30) in the fourth quarter of the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Spartans defeated the Black Hawks, 48-43.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mount Tabor North Buncombe Girls Bball
Mount Tabor senior Ciara Wright (10, center) is hugged by teammates as they celebrate following the Spartans' 48-43 victory over the North Buncombe Black Hawks in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A girls basketball playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
