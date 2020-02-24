WSHS Scores

Boys first round

Tuesday’s games

Class 4-A West

No. 5 Reynolds (16-9), bye

No. 10 Glenn (16-11) 60, No. 23 Charlotte Mallard Creek (9-17) 59

Class 3-A West

No. 1 Mount Tabor (24-3) 70, No. 32 Gastonia Ashbrook (9-17) 61 

No. 9 Greensboro Smith (19-7) 73, No. 24 Alexander Central (16-12) 44 

No. 19 Greensboro Dudley (17-9) 53, No. 14 Asheville Roberson (17-10) 38

No. 11 Hickory (21-5) 78, Southwest Guilford 69

No. 18 Parkland (22-4) 63 No. 15 West Rowan (15-10) 50

Class 2-A West

No. 17 Salisbury (17-9) 64, No. 16 Sylva Smoky Mountain (14-11) 34

No. 24 Franklin (17-9) 65, No. 9 West Wilkes (18-8) 52

No. 5 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (24-1) 90, No. 28 Walkertown (9-15) 60

No. 13 Lexington (21-5) 82, No. 20 North Surry (16-11) 69 

No. 3 Shelby (22-3) 81, Wilkes Central 51

No. 6 North Davidson (24-4) 58, No. 27 Central Davidson (15-10) 55 

No. 11 Atkins (21-6) 72, No. 22 Belmont South Point (18-10) 56

No. 18 North Forsyth (20-7) 65, No. 15 Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (16-11) 64

No. 2 West Stokes (23-4) 60, No. 31 Lincolnton (11-15) 43

Class 2-A East

No. 22 Ledford (16-11) 60, No. 11 SouthWest Edgecombe (19-7) 51

Class 1-A West

No. 12 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (18-9) 58, No. 21 Bishop McGuinness (12-14) 57

No. 13 Cherokee (18-9) 54, No. 20 South Stokes (12-15) 51

No. 6 Starmount (20-7) 85, No. 27 Burlington Clover Garden (18-12) 62

No. 22 Cherryville (17-10) 67, No. 11 Mount Airy (15-10) 66

No. 23 North Stokes (16-10) 72, No. 10 Bessemer City (18-8) 67

No. 15 East Surry (18-6) 80, No. 18 Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (17-8) 58

 No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (18-8) 85, No. 31 Elkin (10-16) 30

Girls First Round

Tuesday’s games

Class 4-A West

No. 11 East Forsyth (17-10) 51, No. 22 Cornelius Hough (9-17) 39,

No. 2 Glenn (23-1), bye

No. 15 Lake Norman (16-9) 63, No. 18 West Forsyth (15-11) 48 

Class 3-A West

No. 6 Greensboro Dudley (20-7) 73, No. 27 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (11-13) 71

No. 23 Southwest Guilford (19-9) 53, No. 10 Southwestern Randolph 48

No. 15 Mount Tabor (15-11) 48, No. 18 North Buncombe (20-7) 43 

Class 2-A West

No. 17 Wilkes Central (19-6) 56, No. 16 North Davidson (17-10) 44

No. 8 Ashe County (20-6) 54, No. 25 North Wilkes (14-12) 43 

No. 9 Marshville Forest Hills (18-7) 57,No. 24 West Davidson (15-11) 41 

No. 12 Brevard (18-6) 59, No. 21 Surry Central (17-10) 51 

No. 4 Forbush (26-2) 57, No. 29 North Surry (13-14) 47  

No. 11 West Stokes (23-4) 54, No. 22 Oak Grove (16-12) 36 

No. 18 West Wilkes (19-6) 53, No. 15 West Stanly (16-11) 42

No. 2 East Burke (25-3) 63, No. 31 Central Davidson (11-13) 29

Class 2-A East

No. 21 North Pitt (15-12) 47 No. 12 Ledford (18-7) 45

No. 7 School of Science & Math (23-5) 45, No. 26 Thomasville (12-12) 38 

Class 1-A West

No. 8 Lincoln Charter (21-5) 64, No. 25 South Stokes (9-17) 39 

No. 13 Robbinsville (22-6) 74, No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (10-15) 35 

No. 4 East Surry (18-5) 74, No. 29 Gastonia Piedmont Community (12-14) 30

No. 3 Mitchell (19-5) 65, No. 30 North Stokes (6-20) 24 

No. 14 Mount Airy (14-11) 72, No. 19 Cashiers Blue Ridge (17-7) 47

No. 10 Mooresville Langtree Charter (26-4) 49, No. 23 Starmount (6-18) 32 

No. 2 Alleghany (25-3) 44, No. 31 East Wilkes (4-20) 31 

Class 1-A East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (21-4) 61, No. 24 Manteo (10-9) 25

Recommended for you

Load comments