Prep Basketball Playoffs

BOYS

Fourth round

Tuesday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 3 Shelby (24-3) at No. 2 West Stokes (25-4)

Class 1-A West

No. 3 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (23-5) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (20-8)

GIRLS

Third round

Monday’s games

Class 2-A West

No. 8 Ashe County (21-6) at No. 1 Salisbury (27-1), 6 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 7 Highlands (17-11) at No. 2 Alleghany (26-3), 6 p.m.

Fourth round

Tuesday’s games

Class 2-A West

Ashe County-Salisbury winner vs. No. 4 Forbush (28-2)

Class 1-A West

No. 4 East Surry (20-5) at No. 1 Murphy (28-0)

Class 1-A East

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (23-4) at No. 4 Edenton Holmes (23-6)

