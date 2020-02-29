Prep Basketball Playoffs
BOYS
Fourth round
Tuesday’s games
Class 2-A West
No. 3 Shelby (24-3) at No. 2 West Stokes (25-4)
Class 1-A West
No. 3 Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (23-5) at No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (20-8)
GIRLS
Third round
Monday’s games
Class 2-A West
No. 8 Ashe County (21-6) at No. 1 Salisbury (27-1), 6 p.m.
Class 1-A West
No. 7 Highlands (17-11) at No. 2 Alleghany (26-3), 6 p.m.
Fourth round
Tuesday’s games
Class 2-A West
Ashe County-Salisbury winner vs. No. 4 Forbush (28-2)
Class 1-A West
No. 4 East Surry (20-5) at No. 1 Murphy (28-0)
Class 1-A East
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (23-4) at No. 4 Edenton Holmes (23-6)
