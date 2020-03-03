NCHSAA Playoffs

(Regional sites, times to be determined Wednesday)

BOYS

Class 1-A West Region final

Saturday

No. 4 Chatham Charter (32-1) vs. No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-8), TBD

GIRLS

Class 1-A East Region final

Saturday

No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (24-4) vs. No. 3 Weldon (26-1), TBD

Fourth round

Wednesday's games

Class 2-A West

No. 4 Forbush (28-2) at No. 1 Salisbury (28-1), 6:30 p.m.

Class 1-A West

No. 3 Mitchell (21-5) at No. 2 Alleghany (27-3), 6 p.m.

