NCHSAA Playoffs
(Regional sites, times to be determined Wednesday)
BOYS
Class 1-A West Region final
Saturday
No. 4 Chatham Charter (32-1) vs. No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep (21-8), TBD
GIRLS
Class 1-A East Region final
Saturday
No. 9 Bishop McGuinness (24-4) vs. No. 3 Weldon (26-1), TBD
Fourth round
Wednesday's games
Class 2-A West
No. 4 Forbush (28-2) at No. 1 Salisbury (28-1), 6:30 p.m.
Class 1-A West
No. 3 Mitchell (21-5) at No. 2 Alleghany (27-3), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.