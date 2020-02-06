A little more than a week of conference games remain for boys and girls basketball teams across the area.
Reynolds faces West Forsyth in a game rescheduled for Saturday. Winston-Salem Prep, with just a lone conference loss in the Northwest 1-A, travels to Surry County. North Davidson, having defeated Lexington earlier in the week, is now tied for first place in the Central Carolina 2-A heading into a matchup against Central Davidson.
Five area games to keep an eye on this weekend:
Boys basketball: REYNOLDS (12-8, 6-1) at WEST FORSYTH (4-17, 3-4):
The Demons remain the top team in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Reynolds has won three straight conference games since an 87-80 overtime loss to Glenn on Jan. 24. Four players are averaging in double figures through 20 games, including junior guards Tyreik Leach and Caden Davis a better than 15 each.
Despite a difficult season, the Titans are in a three-way tie for third place. West Forsyth is coming off a 58-54 victory against Davie County on Tuesday with C.J. Smith, a 6-foot-4 senior, scoring a game-high 22 points.
Boys basketball: WINSTON-SALEM PREP (13-7, 6-1) at MOUNT AIRY (13-7, 5-2):
The Phoenix' only Northwest 1-A Conference loss came against East Surry on Jan. 4, and Mount Airy is tied with the Cardinals for second place.
Troy Mills leads Winston-Salem Prep, averaging 17 points.
Mount Airy has defeated both North Stokes and South Stokes since a loss to rival East Surry on Jan. 28. Caden Fitzgibbons, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, has averaged more than 11 points. Senior Jordan Newsome is averaging more than 10 points.
Boys basketball: CENTRAL DAVIDSON (13-6, 0-5) at NORTH DAVIDSON (17-4, 13-2):
North Davidson is tied for the Central Carolina 2-A lead.
The Black Knights, with three conference games left, have strung together 11 straight wins. Jamarien Dalton, a 6-foot-2 junior, has averaged more than 22 points.
Central Davidson, tied with Salisbury for second place, is led by Jacob Myers' 15 points per game.
Boys basketball: DAVIE COUNTY (12-8, 3-4) at GLENN (12-9, 5-2):
The last matchup between the two Central Piedmont 4-A opponents ended in a 63-54 overtime win for the War Eagles on Jan. 17.
Za'Haree Maddox scored a game-high 19 points that night for Davie County.
Glenn is tied for second place in the league.
Girls basketball: REYNOLDS (10-9, 2-5) at WEST FORSYTH (12-8, 5-2):
West Forsyth remains in the hunt for the Central Piedmont 4-A title with three games left.
West Forsyth, trailing one-loss Glenn in second place, defeated Reynolds 75-28 on Jan. 17. The Titans' last conference win came against Davie County on Tuesday, with Shakira Baskerville eclipsing 1,000 career points.
Ashleigh Williams, a 5-foot-2 junior, has averaged in double figures for the Demons.
