Pairings for high school basketball conference tournaments:
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
BOYS
First round
Today's games
No. 1 Reynolds, bye
No. 5 East Forsyth at No. 4 West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Reagan at No. 3 Davie County, 7 p.m.
No. 2 Glenn, bye
At Reagan
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Reynolds vs. East Forsyth-West Forsyth winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
(At Reagan)
No. 2 Glenn vs. Davie County-Reagan winner, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Today's games
No. 1 Glenn, bye
No. 5 Reynolds at No. 4 Reagan, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Davie County at No. 3 West Forsyth, 6 p.m.
No. 2 East Forsyth, bye
At Reagan
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Glenn vs. Reynolds-Reagan winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's game
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. Davie County-West Forsyth winner, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
BOYS
First round
Today's games
No. 5 Greensboro Dudley at No. 4 Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Western Guilford at No. 3 Parkland, 7 p.m.
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
Dudley-Southwest Guilford winner vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 2 Greensboro Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Today's games
No. 5 Western Guilford at No. 4 Parkland
No. 6 Greensboro Smith at No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 1 Greensboro Dudley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Smith-Southwest Guilford winner vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
BOYS
First round
Today's games
No. 6 Ledford at No. 3 Salisbury, 7:30 p.m.
No. 8 South Rowan at No. 1 North Davidson, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Thomasville at No. 4 Central Davidson, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Oak Grove at No. 2 Lexington, 7 p.m.
At Lexington
Semifinals
Wednesday's game
North Davidson-South Rowan winner vs. Thomasville-Central Davidson winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Lexington-Oak Grove winner vs. Ledford-Salisbury winner, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
First round
Today's games
No. 8 South Rowan at No. 1 Salisbury, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Central Davidson at No. 3 North Davidson, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Oak Grove at No. 2 Ledford, 7 p.m.
No. 5 Thomasville at No. 4 West Davidson, 7 p.m.
At Lexington
Semifinals
Wednesday's game
South Rowan-Salisbury winner vs. West Davidson-Thomasville winner, 6 p.m.
]Thursday's game
Ledford-Oak Grove winner vs. Central Davidson-North Davidson winner, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
BOYS
At North Wilkes
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Starmount vs. No. 4 Elkin, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's game
No. 2 Wilkes Central vs. No. 3 West Wilkes, 8 p.m.
Final
Thursday's game
Semifinals winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
At North Wilkes
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
No. 1 Ashe County vs. No. 8 Elkin, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
No. 2 Alleghany vs. No. 3 Wilkes Central, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Thursday's game
Semifinals winners, 6:30 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
BOYS
First round
Today's game
No. 5 Walkertown at No. 4 North Surry, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
No. 8 Carver at No. 1 West Stokes, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Surry Central at No. 2 Atkins, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Forbush at No. 3 North Forsyth
GIRLS
First round
Today's games
No. 8 Carver at No. 1 Forbush, 6 p.m.
No. 7 North Forsyth at No. 2 West Stokes
No. 6 Atkins at No. 3 Surry Central, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Walkertown at No. 4 North Surry, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
BOYS
At South Stokes
First round
Today's games
No. 5 North Stokes vs. No. 4 South Stokes, 5:15 p.m.
No. 6 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
North Stokes-South Stokes winner vs. No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's game
Bishop McGuinness-East Surry winner vs. No. 2 Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
At South Stokes
First round
Today's games
No. 5 North Stokes vs. No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep, 4 p.m.
No. 6 South Stokes vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday's game
North Stokes/Winston-Salem Prep winner vs. No. 1 East Surry, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's game
South Stokes-Mount Airy winner vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday's game
Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.
