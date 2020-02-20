HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
Finals
Friday's games
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
At Reagan
Girls: No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 2 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Boys: No. 1 Reynolds vs. No. 2 Glenn, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Girls: No. 1 Greensboro Dudley vs. No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
Boys: No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 3 Parkland, 7:30 p.m.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A
At Lexington
Girls: No. 1 Salisbury vs. No. 7 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.
Boys: No. 1 North Davidson vs. No. 6 Ledford, 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A
At North Wilkes
Girls: No. 1 Ashe County vs. No. 2 Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.
Boys: No. 3 West Wilkes vs. No. 4 Elkin, 8 p.m.
WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A
At Walkertown
Girls: No. 1 Forbush vs. No. 2 West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Boys: No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 2 Atkins, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At South Stokes
Girls: No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6 p.m.
Boys: No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:30 p.m.
