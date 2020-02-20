WSJ HS logo

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

Finals

Friday's games

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

At Reagan

Girls: No. 1 Glenn vs. No. 2 East Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 Reynolds vs. No. 2 Glenn, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Girls: No. 1 Greensboro Dudley vs. No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 Mount Tabor vs. No. 3 Parkland, 7:30 p.m.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2-A

At Lexington

Girls: No. 1 Salisbury vs. No. 7 Oak Grove, 6 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 North Davidson vs. No. 6 Ledford, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2-A/1-A

At North Wilkes

Girls: No. 1 Ashe County vs. No. 2 Alleghany, 6:30 p.m.

Boys: No. 3 West Wilkes vs. No. 4 Elkin, 8 p.m.

WESTERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC 2-A

At Walkertown

Girls: No. 1 Forbush vs. No. 2 West Stokes, 6 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 2 Atkins, 7:30 p.m. 

NORTHWEST 1-A

At South Stokes

Girls: No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6 p.m.

Boys: No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments