Eight state title games for boys and girls basketball, which were scheduled Saturday in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, have been postponed indefinitely by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.
The NCHSAA has also moved to suspend spring sports statewide beginning Friday night. That hiatus will last through at least April 6, the association said.
Released in a statement by the association Thursday afternoon, the decision came in response to growing concern over the novel coronavirus.
"As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution," NCHSAA's commissioner Que Tucker said in the release.
Two programs from the Piedmont Triad were set to play in Saturday's championships. The Winston-Salem Prep boys team, vying for its sixth state title in Class 1-A, and Southeast Guilford girls in Class 3-A were scheduled to appear at N.C. State's Reynolds Coliseum.
The move alters a decision made just hours earlier. The NCHSAA released a statement Thursday morning that said only essential staff and limited family would be permitted at championship games held in the Smith Center at UNC-Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum. Media was not permitted at either venue.
"This decision is not one we make lightly," Tucker said in the morning release. "We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches, their families and many in the community.
"However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19."
According to James Alverson, the NCHSAA's assistant commissioner for media relations, the changes to limit attendance at championships came "within the last 24 hours."
Before the title games were postponed, attendance would have been limited to essential team staff — up to 35 people, including coaches and players — and up to 50 family members per team. The association also canceled ticket sales at the door and concessions.
