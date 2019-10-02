Glenn Reynolds football (copy)

Senior Tobias Johnson is the leading receiver for Reynolds with 330 yards on 19 catches with three touchdowns. 

Things don't get easier for High Point Central, which will play a team from the Central Piedmont 4-A for the third time in the past four weeks.

The Bison didn't fare well in their first two games against Central Piedmont 4-A teams − losing 61-0 at home against West Forsyth on Sept. 13 and 41-0 at home last week against Glenn.

The Bison have have been outscored 259-62. Parren Johnson is the leading rusher for the Bison with 325 yards on 71 carries and two touchdowns.

Reynolds, which was off last week, returns home after defeating North Forsyth 29-6 two weeks ago. Quarterback Caden Davis is the catalyst for the Demons with 937 yards passing and eight touchdowns. Davis also has rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries.

