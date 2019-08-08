Day/time: Aug. 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Teams: Watauga, East Surry, North Surry, Ashe County
Admission: $7, free parking at Rivers Street Parking Deck
Watauga High School is set to play host to the High Country Jamboree at Kidd Brewer Stadium on the campus of Appalachian State. Four teams will be showcased, including East Surry, Ashe County and North Surry.
It's the inaugural year for the event.
According to Dustin Kerley, the athletics director at Watauga, discussions with App State athletics director Doug Gillin about holding a jamboree on the Mountaineers' campus in Boone date back roughly two years.
Two 40-yard scrimmages will take place on the turf field. Each team rotates through 10 plays, lasting roughly an hour. According to Kerley, those plays will consist of just offense and defense — no special teams. A full-field scrimmage isn't out of the question, after those sessions end.
After the hour, teams will rotate and face a different opponent. The first set of scrimmages are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Parking is free at App State. Spectators are asked to park in the Rivers Street Deck because of construction near the stadium.