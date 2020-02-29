For the third time this season, Greensboro Smith and Mount Tabor met on the basketball court.
The Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference rivals are used to seeing each other frequently.
But for the first time this season, it was Smith that came away with a win — and this one mattered the most.
Visiting Smith, the No. 9 seed, dismantled top-seeded Mount Tabor 59-25 on its home court Saturday night in the third round of the NCHSAA 3-A state tournament behind a stifling, physical defense that the Spartans had no answer for.
Silas Mason scored a game-high 16 points to lead Smith (21-7), and Nick McMullen added 12.
Smith’s size and athleticism gave Mount Tabor fits throughout the game, as the Spartans’ normally reliable guard play and outside shooting was suffocated throughout the game.
“We imposed our will tonight on defense,” said Coach Derrick Partee of Smith. “The guys really locked in and focused. That’s about as good as I’ve seen with our defense and rebounding tonight. I hate that we have to play each other in the third round, because Mount Tabor is a final-four team. That shows you the strength of our conference. They got the best of us the first two times and we were able to do what we needed to do tonight.”
Smith led 8-6 after a physical, back and forth first quarter in which neither team could get much going.
But the Golden Eagles used a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take command and build a 21-11 lead at halftime.
Smith kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter and extended the lead to 35-18 and the rout was on.
“I didn’t even realize it was a 13-0 run,” Partee said. “We were mentally tough tonight. Every time we play each other, it’s a super physical game. We weren’t going to lose the mental war tonight.”
Coach Andy Muse of Mount Tabor, which finished its season 25-4, was still shaking his head after the game.
The Spartans defeated Smith 74-55 in their first matchup this season on Jan. 17 and won 45-43 on a last-second basket by Finley Simmons on Feb. 12.
Mount Tabor’s sharp-shooting guards—Shaylen Woodberry, Finley Simmons, Jordan Hunter and Gunner Walters—combined to score 1 point against Smith. The Spartans, who haven’t had trouble making 3-pointers all season, didn’t make any Saturday.
“The Greensboro Smith team showed up tonight,” Muse said. “They had ball pressure all game, they loaded up ball side, and we couldn’t get a shot up in the first half. If they keep playing that way, they will be a hard out (in the playoffs) for anyone. They wanted it more than us tonight and it showed. They are long and athletic. You look at that game and say, ‘how in the world did Mount Tabor beat them twice already?’. We had too many turnovers and we couldn’t put the ball in the basket. When you can’t score, you can’t win, and we couldn’t throw it in the ocean tonight.”
Partee said his team watched plenty of previous game film to prepare and that it paid off.
“I don’t know how many times we watched our last game on film,” Partee said. “It was a bunch. And what we kept seeing was that every time they scored, we had jumped out of position. We wanted to make sure we did a better job of that in this game and play with more energy. That’s what we saw tonight.”
Smith will play at home Tuesday in the Western Regional semifinals against No. 10 Matthews Weddington, which knocked out reigning state champion Concord Cox Mill on Saturday.
“This is another step in the right direction for us,” Partee said. “This team wants to win a state championship and we played like it tonight.”
Greensboro Smith 59, Mount Tabor 25
Smith 8 13 14 24 — 59
Mount Tabor 6 5 7 7 — 25
Greensboro Smith (21-7): Silas Mason 16, Nick McMullen 12, Moore 8, Hargrove 7, Williams 7, George 5, Hinds 2, Whitney-Taylor 2
Mount Tabor (25-4): Jakob Moore 13, Fulp 4, Blackwell 4, Banks 2, Reeves 1, Woodberry 1
