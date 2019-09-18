This nonconference game in Kernersville has become quite a rivalry between traditional powers from Guilford and Forsyth counties. This year's game, however, looks like a mismatch.
East Forsyth, the defending NCHSAA Class 4-A champion, is undefeated and routed previously undefeated Parkland 46-7 last week. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 154-52. Page got its first win last week with a 33-14 victory against Eastern Guilford.
Senior Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth, who has committed to play at Wake Forest, has paced the running attack for the Eagles. In four games he has 458 yards and five touchdowns.
Quarterback Jevondre' Paige has been the offensive catalyst for the Pirates. Paige has completed 44 of 83 passes for 630 yards and six touchdowns, and he's also rushed for 139 yards on 38 carries.
