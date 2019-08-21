West Forsyth opens its season at home for the second straight year, taking on Greensboro Dudley on Friday at Jerry Peoples Stadium in Clemmons.
According to Coach Adrian Snow, the Titans are returning a good chunk of their offensive standouts that led the team to an 8-4 finish and runner-up in the Central Piedmont 4-A in 2018. That includes G'mone Wilson, a senior running back who rushed for 1,570 yards and was an all-conference selection last year.
Jalen Ferguson returns at quarterback along with Shane Jarvis, who will also take snaps behind a stout offensive line made up of players like Jared Wilson, a rising senior tackle with nine Division I offers.
Dudley is coming off its fourth consecutive season of 10 or more wins. Last year, the Panthers advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs with standouts including Mike Wyman — now a senior wide receiver who committed to South Carolina in April.
Junior defensive lineman Payton Page, a 5-star prospect per 247Sports, is returning as well. The Panthers also have a new addition in North Carolina commit Myles Murphy, who transferred from Southwest Guilford.