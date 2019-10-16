Dudley, Mount Tabor and Parkland came into this week tied first place in the conference after the first week of conference play.
Dudley hammered Greensboro Smith 55-12 last week and has outscored its opponents 249-100. Through the first six games of the season, quarterback Jahmier Slade completed 39 of 73 passes for 733 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week against Smith, he was 6 of 9 for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored a rushing touchdown.
Mount Tabor throttled Western Guilford 46-0 last week in Greensboro in its first conference game. The Spartans opened the season playing five of their first six games against teams from the Central Piedmont 4-A.
The Spartans have outscored their opponents 112-93.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.