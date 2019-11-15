KERNERSVILLE — It took Glenn’s Bobcats less than four minutes to totally destroy any hopes that visiting South Caldwell had of a first-round upset in the Class 4A state football playoffs last night, as the Bobcats burst out to a 20-0 lead and wound up winning 42-0 in Marty Stanley Stadium.
Glenn, a No. 5 seed, will travel to Huntersville’s Hickory Ridge, a No. 4 seed, next Friday for a second-round game. The Bobcats raised their record to 8-4. South Caldwell of the Mountain 3A/4A conference ended its season 4-8.
“We did a good job, jumping on them early like that, and we kept on playing,” said Antwon Stevenson, Glenn’s coach. “Our defense did a good job getting us turnovers, giving us a short field to work with. At this point in the season, it’s survive and advance.”
Quarterback Camden Coleman bounced back from a tough game in Glenn’s loss to West Forsyth in the regular-season finale a week ago to pass for four touchdowns, all in the first half. He finished with 12 completions in 20 attempts for 186 yards.
Coleman got things started with an 8-yard scoring pass to Will Craig-Blakely on the fifth play from scrimmage. After Raniera Dilworth’s interception and 40-yard return for a score on South Caldwell’s third offensive play, Glenn recovered an onside kick, and Coleman hit Anthony Davis with a 27-yard scoring pass on the second play from scrimmage to give the Bobcats a 20-0 lead, after just 3:12 of play.
Coleman hit Markell Lloyd with a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter and an 18-yard scoring strike 53 seconds before halftime to give Glenn a 34-0 lead.
“On offense, we just executed as a team,” said Coleman. “We came together as a team this week. In films, we saw their safety playing back 15 yards and their corners back 10, but today the were playing 5 or 6 yards back, and I knew our receivers had the speed to get by them.
“And their linebackers were playing close up behind the defensive ends, and that left the middle open for the slant.”
The Bobcats scored on their second possession in the third quarter after an interception by Sterling Fair set them up at the South Caldwell 40. Coleman hit Aronson Cook for 10 yards, two runs gained 16 more, and running back Mekhi Fenner went the last nine yards for the score. Monterious Godfrey ran for the two-point conversion to make the score 42-0 with 6:23 left, setting up a running clock for the rest of the game.
South Caldwell managed only 109 yards of total offense, including 63 in the first half. The Spartans wound up with 32 rushes for just 63 yards, They managed only one run of more than 10 yards and passed for just 46 yards — 32 coming on two second-half completions.
The Bobcats’ defense forced a fumble and intercepted two passes in the shutout.
“We worked hard in practice this week, and that’s how we played,” said linebacker Albert Redd. “We keyed on what their halfback was doing, and we’ve got enough speed to stop them.
“Our offense came out and put some points on the board, and the defense did what it was supposed to.”
Stevenson said that Coleman’s decision-making enabled the Bobcats to eliminate South Caldwell’s one strong point on defense: interior size.
“They’re pretty stout up front, and we were reading what they gave us,” he said. “Coleman made a lot of good reads. If they had ‘em stacked in the run box, he threw the ball. It was just a matter of what they were gonna do. He was reading them at the line, an RPO (run-pass option).”
South Caldwell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Glenn 28 6 8 0 — 42
GL — Craig-Blakely 8 pass from Coleman (Campos kick)
GL — Dilworth 40 interception return (kick failed)
GL — Davis 27 pass from Coleman (Campos kick)
GL — Lloyd 10 pass from Coleman (Godfrey run)
GL — Lloyd 18 pass from Coleman (kick failed)
GL — Fenner 9 run (Godfrey run)
