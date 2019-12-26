Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Carver's Curtis Wilborn (5) and Glenn's Sterling Vaughn (11) battle for a rebound in the Bobcats' 54-44 win over the Yellow Jackets in the opening round of the Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket of the Frank Spencer Tournament, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at North Forsyth High School.
It was halftime, and as Coach Johnathan Gainey of Glenn sat in the front of a chemistry lab at North Forsyth High School — which doubled as a locker room — it was obvious he was not a happy camper.
"They are outworking us right now," said Gainey, as he looked out at the 14 members of the Bobcat basketball team. "On that last play they got four offensive rebounds. We have got to pick it up. We have got to pick it up. Do we want to win?"
All 14 players answered in the affirmative. "Yes sir," they said.
Glenn did manage to win, as the Bobcats struggled past Carver 73-58 in the first round of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic that tipped off at the unusual time of 11 a.m. Thursday.
This was a matchup of No. 1 seed Glenn vs. No. 8 seed Carver in the tournament's Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket and was one of four first-round games.
The Bobcats, who trailed much of the first half, were led by Sterling Vaughn with 15 points, with Julius Reese and Jeremiah Scales each finishing with 11. Curtis Wilborn led Carver with 25 points and Brandon Clayton had 19.
While totally frustrated with his team's effort in the first half, Gainey wasn't a whole lot happier at the end of the game, despite the 15-point victory.
"It's very disappointing," he said. "My hat is off to Carver. They played hard and we didn't match their intensity. If we want to win this tournament we are going to have to give a better effort."
The Yellowjackets (1-7) led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and remained in control until the Bobcats (5-6) used a 14-4 run late in the second quarter to take a 35-28 halftime lead. Glenn maintained a double-figure lead for much of the second half and gradually pulled away late from the free-throw line when Carver was forced to foul.
Vaughn, a 5-foot-11 freshman, helped keep the Bobcats close with accurate shooting early — he made two 3-pointers in the first half — but acknowledged that the criticism from his coach was spot on.
"We have just got to improve on our rebounding, playing better defense and sharing the ball," he said. "We were not boxing out and allowed a lot of offensive rebounds. We have to get better in that area."
Carver's 6-5 Wilborn gave the Bobcats fits inside, dominating the glass and scoring on second and third attempts.
"He (Wilborn) was a load, but it wasn't just him," said Gainey. "They got a lot of loose balls that were tapped out and they got almost every 50-50 ball. And we have to learn to play together. There were a few selfish plays."
Gainey would also like to have more success with his team's fast-breaking offense.
"I want to push the ball," he said. "That is our strength. I want us to be able to get out and run. If we play to our potential we can win this (bracket of the) tournament. If we play like we did today, we are going to get beat."
Glenn will play Mount Airy in the semifinals today at 3 p.m. at North Forsyth. Carver will play North Surry at 11 a.m., also at North Forsyth. The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Joel Coliseum.
