KERNERSVILLE — Is Glenn peaking at just the right time?
The Bobcats blasted visiting Reynolds last night by a 57-21 margin, rolling up almost 500 yards of total offense and rolling into next Friday’s decisive game against West Forsyth with the Central Piedmont 4A title on the line.
Monterious Godfrey rushed 16 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns, and Mekhi Fenner carried eight times for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Glenn ran its record to 7-3 overall, 3-1 in the conference.
Last night began with four teams tied for first place in the conference, but only the Bobcats and Titans emerged unscathed, setting up Friday’s showdown in Glenn’s Marty Stanley Stadium, where Glenn was certainly impressive last night.
“It’s a process; the kids are playing for one another,” said Antwon Stevenson, the Bobcats’ head coach. “We had another superb game by our defense, and running-wise, it was our best offensive game. But we’ve got to watch films and see how we can get better.
“But nobody expected us to be where we are right now.”
Glenn rang up 392 rushing yards on 38 carries, breaking off 16 runs of 10 yards or better. Godfrey scored on runs of 6 and 19 yards in the second quarter and 16 yards in the third quarter, and Fenner scored on a 42-yard run in the second quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Raneiria Dilworth returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for the Bobcats, who got a 19-yard touchdown run from quarterback Camden Coleman early in the fourth quarter and a 3-yard touchdown from reserve running back Garrett Cowart late in the game.
“We saw something going in that they were giving us, and we took advantage of it and put guys in the right places,” said Stevenson.
Despite back-to-back impressive performances in wins over Davie and Reynolds, Godfrey said the Bobcats haven’t peaked yet.
“There is still room for progression,” he said. “We did good, but there’s still room. We’re absolutely peaking at the right time.”
Glenn didn’t score in the first quarter and led 22-13 at the half, holding Reynolds to less than 70 yards total offense. The Demons took one interception all the way to the end zone for a touchdown and scored one play after another interception for their only points.
On Glenn’s opening possession, Tobias Johnson intercepted Coleman at the Bobcats’ 40 and returned it to the 3. Caden Davis scored on the next play, and after Jack Doherty’s point-after, the Demons led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
Glenn had one drive end in a missed field-goal attempt, but its offense got untracked in the second quarter. The Bobcats drove 85 yards on eight plays, with Godfrey scoring from three yards out, and a bad snap on the point-after attempt worked out for the Bobcats, with holder Daniel Napper throwing to Aronson Cook for the two-point conversion with 9:36 to play in the half.
After Jahaad Scales intercepted Davis, Glenn went 77 yards in eight plays, with Godfrey scoring from 19 yards out. Marcos Campos’ point-after made the score 15-7 with 6:42 to play in the half.
The Bobcats kicked onside and recovered at the Reynolds 56, and two plays later, they were in the end zone on Fenner’s 42 yard run. Campos’ point-after made the score 22-7 with 6:06 to play.
Glenn drove inside the Reynolds 14 but turned the ball over on downs, then got the ball back with 1:46 to play near midfield, but Coleman was intercepted on a long pass on first down — the ball bouncing off a receiver’s hands to the Demons’ Tyreik Leach, who weaved his way 64 yards through Glenn players for a touchdown that made the score 22-13.
Glenn 57 Reynolds 21
Reynolds 7 6 0 8 — 21
Glenn 0 22 14 21 — 57
REY — Davis 3 run (Doherty kick)
GL — Godfrey 6 run (Cook pass from Napper)
GL — Godfrey 19 run (Campos kick)
GL — Fenner 42 run (Campos kick)
REY — Leach 64 interception return (kick failed)
GL — Dillworth 95 kickoff return (Compos kick)
GL — Godfrey 16 run (Campos kick)
GL — Coleman 19 run (Campos kick)
REY — Leach 3 run (Yates pass from Davis)
GL — Fenner 17 run (Campos kick)
GL — Cowart 3 run (Campos kick)
