Jacee Busick has been selected to appear in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, according to a statement released by the N.C. Coaches Association and S.C. Coaches Association on Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-2 standout at Glenn, which claimed its first conference title since 1999 this season in the Central Piedmont 4-A, was the only area standout to represent North Carolina for the senior showcase. Busick, a Charlotte signee who was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest team in 2018 and 2019, joins a girls roster of 10 players coached by Barbara Nelson of Charlotte Myers Park. Boys and girls teams from the state will face off against a roster of South Carolina standouts, taking place at Wilmington Hoggard on March 28.
It's the third straight year an area girls player has been selected to the Carolinas Classic. Callie Scheier, now a freshman at High Point named the Associated Press co-player of the year at West Forsyth following last season's run claim an NCHSAA Class 4-A title, was named to the roster in 2019. High Point sophomore Skyler Curran, a two-time AP all-state selection with the Titans, was picked the prior year.
