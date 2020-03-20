Jacee Busick, who finished her senior season on the Glenn girls basketball team less than a month ago, was named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association's all-state listings released Friday.
Busick, a Charlotte signee, was a second-team selection and the only area player to earn a nod. The 6-foot standout averaged 19.2 points and 11.3 rebounds, shooting 81% from the free throw line.
Busick, who was named player of the year by the NCBCA in District 7, led Glenn to finish at 24-2 with a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. The Bobcats, a No. 2 seed in the West Region, ended the season in a 46-42 loss to Charlotte Vance on Feb. 29. Busick, who was selected MVP of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic and Central Piedmont 4-A player of the year, played an integral role as Glenn claimed a conference title and tournament championship as well in her final season.
