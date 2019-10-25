MOCKSVILLE — Glenn threw a huge stick of dynamite into the Central Piedmont 4-A race Friday, shutting down Davie County’s explosive offense in a 21-16 win that left the conference with no unbeaten teams and a four-way tie for first place.
The visiting Bobcats contained Davie’s offense, which has put up more than 500 yards in several games this year. Glenn was able to shut down the War Eagles’ ground game and contained quarterback Nate Hampton and his stable of receivers. Glenn’s open-field tackling was, in a word, amazing.
“We wanted to keep the quarterback in the pocket, keep containment with our defensive backs and keep our linebackers in the middle,” said defensive end Jahvarree Ritzie of Glenn (6-3, 2-1 Central Piedmont 4-A). “This was a team effort — the coaches, the players, the fans, everybody; I love this team.”
Davie (5-4, 2-1) struggled to sustain any consistent offense. The War Eagles scored 10 points in the last four minutes of the first half, but they didn’t score again until Hampton’s 3-yard rushing touchdown with slightly less than three minutes to play.
Glenn, Davie, West Forsyth and Reagan — the latter two winners over Reynolds and East Forsyth, respectively, on Friday — are tied atop the conference standings with 2-1 records.
“That’s the CPC, every week,” Coach Antwon Stevenson of Glenn said. “Our defense has played well all year, but last week (in a loss to East Forsyth) we got a little wake-up call.
“Our thing all year has been, ‘Don’t give up big plays,’ because it’s hard for people to march down the field on us. We gave up a couple of big plays last week, but tonight, we didn’t, and our offense did enough for us to win.”
Glenn’s offense did plenty, in fact. Quarterback Camden Coleman, a sophomore, completed 19 of 30 passes for 140 yards, and running back Monterious Godfrey, a junior, rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Godfrey’s touchdown runs of 4 yards and 1 yard in the first and second quarters. When Davie closed the gap to 4 points at the half, Glenn drove 86 yards in 11 plays, eating up almost five minutes of clock, to make it 21-10. Coleman completed all four of his passes on the drive for 38 yards, and wide receiver Antonio Gray went the final 21 yards on a reverse for the touchdown.
“We threw a lot at (Coleman) early in the year, but now, he’s starting to grasp what we’re doing,” Stevenson said.
The Bobcats’ defense did one thing exceptionally well: tackle. Glenn limited Davie to 72 yards rushing. When Hampton completed short passes in front of Glenn’s secondary, the Bobcats defensive backs tackled in the open field, rarely letting a receiver get extra yardage.
Hampton completed 31 of 52 passes for 272 yards with two interceptions. Only one of his completed passes went for more than 20 yards, and 18 of his completions went for less than 10 yards.
“There were no missed tackles; give credit to that simple fundamental,” said Coach Tim Devericks of Davie. “They tackled really, really good. As soon as we got the ball, they were there.”
Glenn took the game to Davie in the first half, building a 14-0 lead on two long drives. On their first possession, the Bobcats drove 70 yards on 13 plays, with Coleman completing six of eight passes for 39 yards, setting up Godfrey’s 4-yard touchdown run with 7:05 to play in the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Glenn went on a nine-play, 60-yard drive, keyed by three Coleman completions and three Godfrey runs that totaled 34 yards. Godfrey scored from the 1 with 5:10 left in the half.
Davie woke up, helped by two personal fouls on the kickoff return against Glenn and an 18-yard run by Tate Carney, who eventually scored on fourth-and-goal from the Glenn 1.
An interception with 42 seconds left in the second quarter got the ball back for Davie at its 21. Hampton hit six straight passes to move the ball to the Glenn 23, where Willie Moure booted a 40-yard field goal with two seconds left.
GLENN 21, DAVIE COUNTY 16
Glenn 7 7 7 0 — 21 Davie 0 10 0 6 — 16
G — Godfrey 4 run (Campos kick)
G — Godfrey 1 run (Campos kick)
DC — Carney 1 run (Moure kick)
DC — Moure 40 FG
G — Gray 21 run (Campus kick)
DC — Hampton 3 run (pass failed)
