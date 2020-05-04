In each of the last two years, Jordan Reid starts his project in late June.
During the summer months, Reid combs over college football media guides. The 29-year-old former N.C. Central quarterback reads biographies of potential selections for the next NFL Draft. He breaks down teams' roster pages online, scans magazines and pores over college players' Twitter profiles for his research.
When football season kicks off, Reid studies game film stored in a database used by The Draft Network, a website providing college and pro football coverage.
Reid, a High Point native, turns his 10-month undertaking into a published draft guide filled with player profiles, projections and rankings.
And the proceeds from the project fight hunger.
"It's a blessing, man," says Reid, now the quarterbacks coach on Antwon Stevenson's staff at Glenn. "There's not a lot of people that can wake up and do what they want to do or do what they love to do every day.
"I can honestly say I get up, and do what I love to do every day."
For Reid, it's a blend of a sports journalism meshed with childhood fandom for the NFL Draft.
Profits from his 2019 guide and a second edition released on April 14 — both with The Draft Network — aided Rise Against Hunger in Raleigh. Reid says this year's publication raised roughly $6,000, doubling his initial goal.
A growing social media presence on Reid's verified Twitter account helped spread the word. Since around April 2019, he jumped from 9,000 followers to 42,000. His first guide generated about $1,500, just short of his original $2,000 goal.
"You just have to start somewhere, and I wasn't expecting much from a sales standpoint," Reid says. "It was a little bit below my goal, but we absolutely blew that out the water this year.
"You just have to understand that you have to start somewhere. It's just all about careers as well — you just have to start somewhere, find a starting point. … You just have to understand that you have to build it up from there."
And Reid, who spent a redshirt season at Winston-Salem State before playing at N.C. Central from 2010 to 2013, shared that insight from a first-hand experience. He had a two-year stint as an offensive assistant under Jerry Mack, before the remainder of his career with the Eagles included coaching running backs, quarterbacks — even assistant recruiting coordinator.
Reid was let go following the 2018 season, when the Eagles finished at 5-6 and Trei Oliver took over the program. He "got lucky" when JC Cornell, the founder and CEO of then-upstart The Draft Network, reached out that December via social media.
Reid, now a senior NFL Draft analyst for the network, and Cornell already were Twitter followers. He said the company looked to invest in more content creators.
Reid's favorite deep dive was an analysis of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, now with the Baltimore Ravens, last year for his first draft guide. Brown, eventually the first wide receiver picked in the 2019 NFL Draft, was a ride operator at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California while attending junior college, prior to linking up with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma.
That new venture fell in line with Raleigh Rise Against Hunger — a cause Reid has held close since his playing career at Central, when he made his first donation in 2012.
"I just used to reach out to all types of community service programs, and they fortunately were one that fell under the list," Reid says. "They were one that was really special to me, just because I think especially with the way the environment is going right now and everything that's going on and happening in the world, fighting hunger is something that's absolutely huge for me.
"Just because there's always somebody that's in a worse situation than what you're currently in."
And Reid, following his departure from Central, desired a move back to High Point near his parents. He recognized the life of a college coach was time-consuming, especially with recently-born twin daughters, McKenzie and McKenna, now nearly a year old.
Reid, who ended his career in 2008 throwing for more than 2,500 yards at High Point Andrews, knew Stevenson from his days as a high school quarterback. Stevenson was a longtime assistant with the Bobcats then, before taking the helm in 2015.
Again, Reid spread his knowledge from a game he's played since age nine.
"That's another angle that I'm able to touch lives every day," says Reid, who also teaches sports marketing at Glenn. "You know, I can relate to kids. It just goes back to being a chameleon. There's so many kids that are just in different situations, as I see throughout the school.
"I just try my best to relate to them as much as possible, if they need a helping hand or guidance or just some type of advice. You never know what kind of affect you can have on these kids."
