Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Glenn’s Nakia Weston (1) takes the ball up the court after winning a scramble against Reagan’s Ciara Everly (21) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball game on Tuesday, in Kernersville.
Reagan senior Niya Grant (20) passes the ball while pressured by Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville.
Glenn’s Nakia Weston (1) takes the ball up the court after winning a scramble against Reagan’s Ciara Everly (21) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball game on Tuesday, in Kernersville.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn’s Jaylyn Gathings (4) reaches for a rebound with pressure from Reagan’s Eleanor Saunders (33) in the first quarter on Tuesday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Reagan senior Niya Grant (20) passes the ball while pressured by Glenn senior guard Jaylyn Gathings (4) in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville.
KERNERSVILLE — Nakia Weston looked back to the Glenn girls basketball team's past few practices as a telling sign. Weston, a 5-foot-4 senior, described the two days of practice that led up to the Bobcats' Central Piedmont 4-A opener against Reagan as "iffy."
It had been more than a week since Glenn played its last game, when it appeared in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Cary in late December. And Weston said it showed.
"Not making an excuse, but we've been kind of rusty," she said. "... I feel like, when we stepped on the court, the energy was kind of off."
However, led by Weston's game-high 15 points, Glenn defeated Reagan 60-34 on Tuesday night for its 12th win of the season. Jacee Busick, a Charlotte signee, pitched in with 13 points and junior Iycez Adams scored 12 for the Bobcats (12-1, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A), who MaxPreps ranked the top girls team in Class 4-A heading into the Reagan game.
And it was the team's second victory over Reagan this season — the first came the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 23. The Bobcats routed the Raiders 66-16 in that opening-round game of the Pepsi Bracket, eventually moving on to win their first tournament title in 17 years.
In the Bobcats' second meeting with the Raiders (6-6, 0-1), the team started off the first quarter on a 15-2 run — seven points from Weston — and held a lead until the final buzzer. But there were differences this time, according to Coach Melvin Heggie of Glenn.
"We were sluggish," said Heggie, whose team moves on to face Kernersville rival East Forsyth on Friday at home. "I think our kids took them lightly, which is a no-no in our conference — you can never do that. I mean, they made some good plays.
"And I explained to our kids, 'Reagan is not as bad as we made them look the first time we played them.' I've watched their scores and I've seen some film against some teams they've competed against that, I mean, they looked pretty good. I knew what their effort would be tonight."
The Raiders were led by starter Adrianna Gullette's 14 points. The 5-foot-5 junior scored six points alone in the fourth quarter. Soley Wilson contributed with four of her six points scored in the second half as well.
And, despite the loss, Coach Eric Rader of Reagan said he has seen growth since the team's last meeting with Glenn. The Raiders move on to face Reynolds on Friday — their third straight road game.
"We got stronger tonight, and we got better — definitely improved from the last time we played them, so I was very proud of our girls," Rader said. "... The CPC is tough in girls basketball.
"Night in and night out, you've got several teams that have won the conference over the years. And Glenn is poised and ready to win the CPC again. They're a really, really good team."
Reagan;7;10;4;13;—;34
Glenn;17;15;15;13;—;60
Reagan: Adrianna Gullette 14, Soley Wilson 6, Kyndall Barr 5, Ariana Santos 3, Niya Grant 2, Ciara Everly 2, Alyse Binyard 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.