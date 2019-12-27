Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Glenn junior Armani Almonar (4) goes in for a layup over Mount Airy senior Dre Dobson (3) in the fourth quarter of a Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket semifinal basketball game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Glenn Bobcats defeated the Mount Airy Granite Bears, 63-62. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191228w_spt_spencerwake
North Forsyth senior Dedrick Hickman (11) goes in for a layup over Walkertown junior Jalen Douglas (5) in the fourth quarter of a Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket semifinal basketball game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The North Forsyth Vikings defeated the Walkertown Wolkpack, 61-45. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191228w_spt_spencerwake
North Forsyth’s Lewis Walker (right) grabs a rebound over Walkertown’s Anthony Binyard in the second quarter of a Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket semifinal of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament at North Forsyth High School on Friday.
Walkertown senior Bobby Grier (4) reaches for a rebound over North Forsyth freshman Lewis Walker (22) and North Forsyth junior Vincent Moss (14) in the second quarter of a Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket semifinal basketball game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic tournament on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The North Forsyth Vikings defeated the Walkertown Wolkpack, 61-45. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191228w_spt_spencerwake
Glenn’s Julius Reese (23) and teammates celebrate after the Bobcats’ 63-62 victory over Mount Airy in a semifinal of the Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Glenn and North Forsyth got what they came for this week — spots in the championship game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket — but they got there in markedly different ways yesterday afternoon.
Glenn, the bracket’s No. 1 seed, rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter and survived two Mount Airy shots in the final four seconds to beat the Granite Bears 63-62 in one semifinal. North Forsyth, the No. 2 seed, grabbed control early and stayed comfortably ahead the entire game in a 61-45 win over Walkertown in the other semifinal.
Both games were played at North Forsyth. Today’s championship game will be in Joel Coliseum at 5 p.m.
“Sometimes, you’ve gotta put your head down and just go to work, and hopefully, you come up and you’re in this situation,” said John Wilhelmi, North Forsyth’s head coach. “We played better defense and had a sustained effort for a lot longer. And we took care of the ball better in the first half to get some separation.”
For their effort, Wilhelmi’s Vikings get a rematch with Glenn’s Bobcats; they dropped a 63-45 decision two weeks ago when the teams met.
“They’re a talented, athletic team, and Coach (Johnathan) Gainey does a great job,” he said. “We had a really good game a few weeks ago, but they got some separation on us in the fourth quarter. We look forward to the challenge.”
The Vikings (8-3), who got a game-high 17 points from freshman forward Lewis Walker and 12 points each from Kedric and Dedric Hickman, led 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime. Walkertown (3-5) stayed within hailing distance in the second half, but never really threatened.
The Bobcats (6-6) didn’t punch their ticket to the finals until the buzzer, when Micah Gainey grabbed the rebound of the Granite Bears’ last shot: a put-back from Jaeden Hill after Brook Sizemore missed a jumper with 3 seconds left. Coach Brian Hayes had called a timeout with 7.8 seconds left to set up his team’s last shot.
“This is what we came for on this trip,” said Gainey, whose team trailed by as many as 11 points and was down 47-39 entering the fourth quarter. “The biggest thing was, our kids didn’t quit. I think we had some situations, like when we lost two starters to fouls, and it would have been easy for our guys to drop their heads, but they didn’t.”
Glenn got its first lead at 52-51 on Jeremiah Scales’ two free throws with 4:12 left. The Bobcats led 58-54 before Hill hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline after an offensive rebound, then the Granite Bears (5-3) got two free throws from Zeb Stroup and from two from Sizemore for a 61-59 lead with 1:03 left. A steal and layup from Armani Almonar tied the game with 42 seconds left, After Dre Dobson hit one of two free throws for Mount Airy with 42 seconds left, Almonar dropped in the game-winning layup on an assist from Anthony Davis.with 20 seconds left.
“They came out and execute very well, and they were very patient with the things they do,” Gainey said. “We had to go up and down with them to catch up, then, we had to watch those hold-your-breath misses at the end.”
Sophomore Julius Reese led the Bobcats with a game-high 20 points. Scales added 13 and Zion Dixon 12.
Hill led Mount Airy with 14 points, Caden Fitzgibbons added 11 and Holden Pointdexter 10.
