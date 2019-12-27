Glenn and North Forsyth got what they came for this week — spots in the championship game of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic’s Wake Forest Baptist Health Sports Medicine bracket — but they got there in markedly different ways yesterday afternoon.

Glenn, the bracket’s No. 1 seed, rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter and survived two Mount Airy shots in the final four seconds to beat the Granite Bears 63-62 in one semifinal. North Forsyth, the No. 2 seed, grabbed control early and stayed comfortably ahead the entire game in a 61-45 win over Walkertown in the other semifinal.

Both games were played at North Forsyth. Today’s championship game will be in Joel Coliseum at 5 p.m.

“Sometimes, you’ve gotta put your head down and just go to work, and hopefully, you come up and you’re in this situation,” said John Wilhelmi, North Forsyth’s head coach. “We played better defense and had a sustained effort for a lot longer. And we took care of the ball better in the first half to get some separation.”

For their effort, Wilhelmi’s Vikings get a rematch with Glenn’s Bobcats; they dropped a 63-45 decision two weeks ago when the teams met.

“They’re a talented, athletic team, and Coach (Johnathan) Gainey does a great job,” he said. “We had a really good game a few weeks ago, but they got some separation on us in the fourth quarter. We look forward to the challenge.”

The Vikings (8-3), who got a game-high 17 points from freshman forward Lewis Walker and 12 points each from Kedric and Dedric Hickman, led 15-10 after the first quarter and 33-20 at halftime. Walkertown (3-5) stayed within hailing distance in the second half, but never really threatened.

The Bobcats (6-6) didn’t punch their ticket to the finals until the buzzer, when Micah Gainey grabbed the rebound of the Granite Bears’ last shot: a put-back from Jaeden Hill after Brook Sizemore missed a jumper with 3 seconds left. Coach Brian Hayes had called a timeout with 7.8 seconds left to set up his team’s last shot.

“This is what we came for on this trip,” said Gainey, whose team trailed by as many as 11 points and was down 47-39 entering the fourth quarter. “The biggest thing was, our kids didn’t quit. I think we had some situations, like when we lost two starters to fouls, and it would have been easy for our guys to drop their heads, but they didn’t.”

Glenn got its first lead at 52-51 on Jeremiah Scales’ two free throws with 4:12 left. The Bobcats led 58-54 before Hill hit a 3-pointer from the right baseline after an offensive rebound, then the Granite Bears (5-3) got two free throws from Zeb Stroup and from two from Sizemore for a 61-59 lead with 1:03 left. A steal and layup from Armani Almonar tied the game with 42 seconds left, After Dre Dobson hit one of two free throws for Mount Airy with 42 seconds left, Almonar dropped in the game-winning layup on an assist from Anthony Davis.with 20 seconds left.

“They came out and execute very well, and they were very patient with the things they do,” Gainey said. “We had to go up and down with them to catch up, then, we had to watch those hold-your-breath misses at the end.”

Sophomore Julius Reese led the Bobcats with a game-high 20 points. Scales added 13 and Zion Dixon 12.

Hill led Mount Airy with 14 points, Caden Fitzgibbons added 11 and Holden Pointdexter 10.

Glenn 63, Mount Airy 62

Mount Airy;15;17;15;15;—;62

Glenn:4:17;18;23;—;63

Mount Airy — Dobson 2, Sizemore 5, Stroup 2, Newsome 9, Harmon 7, Jaeden Hill 14, Caden Fitzgibbons 11, Routh 2, Holden Poindexter 10.

Glenn — Gainey 4, Zion Dixon 12, Almonar 6, Jeremiah Scales 13, Vaughn 8, Julius Reese 20.

North Forsyth 61, Walkertown 45

Walkertown;10:10:11;14;—;45

North Forsyth;15;18;11;17;—;61

Walkertown — Bobby Grier 11, Douglas 8, K.J. Grier 5, Belcher 4, Conrad 4, Cameron Wilkerson 13.

North Forsyth — Kedric Hickman 12, Dedric Hickman 12, Hurst 9, Morris-Smith 8, Lewis Walker 17, Bailey 1, Howard 2.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments