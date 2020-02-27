The Glenn girls basketball team made it look easy in its second-round win in the NCHSAA 4-A state tournament against visiting Lake Norman on Thursday night.
The Bobcats kept coming in waves and used a relentless half-court trap to take command early and coasted to an 80-39 win to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in Coach Melvin Heggie’s tenure.
Glenn (24-1) forced numerous turnovers that led to 21 unanswered points as part of a 27-1 run to finish the first quarter with a commanding 29-8 advantage.
Lake Norman (16-10) couldn’t do much right after scoring five of the game’s first seven points. The Wildcats were held scoreless for 5:30 in the first quarter and never recovered.
“That’s what we like to do and that’s what we talk about—come out and establish ourselves early,” said Heggie. “We know that we’ve got the firepower to land the first punch, and with what we’ve got, we know that first one can be devastating. We were able to do that tonight and control the game the rest of the way. We wanted to see how they responded to our pressure and if they didn’t, we were going to give them a heavy dose of it.”
Five Bobcats reached double digits in scoring, with Iycez Adams leading the way with 14 points. Amanda Finch (13 points), Tyler Lamonte (12 points) and Damani Whitehead (10 points) all came off the bench to score in double figures, while Jacee Busick added 12.
“We’ve got great depth and we’ve got those kids that can come off the bench and make shots, score in double figures and pick up big defensive assignments,” Heggie said. “That’s one of the reasons that we’ve been able to have a lot of the success we’ve had this year because of the contributions of our bench.”
Heggie took advantage of his team’s first-round bye to go watch Lake Norman beat Central Piedmont 4-A rival West Forsyth on Tuesday night and knew his team would match up well against the Wildcats.
“They weren’t as long as we are or as athletic as we are and we knew that if we applied our pressure like we do, we could cause some trouble,” Heggie said. “Their point guard (Kirsten Lewis-Williams) is going to be a really good player, but she is a freshman, and I don’t think there are too many freshman in the state of North Carolina that will be able to handle the kind of pressure that Jaylyn Gathings and Nakia Weston bring every night.”
Glenn pushed the lead to 43-21 at halftime as Lake Norman missed plenty of opportunities to get back in the game. The Wildcats missed 10 of 11 free throws in the quarter that would have helped closed the gap.
The Bobcats used a 19-3 run to close the third quarter with a 69-32 lead to put the game out of reach.
Glenn will play host to Zebulon Vance in Saturday’s third round at 2 p.m.
“We’ll prepare and we hope we can go even farther than this,” Heggie said. “We scrimmaged Vance at the beginning of the year and based on the film we have, we got the better of them. But they are a really talented team with some great guard play and a couple of scorers that we’ll need to be ready for.”
GLENN 80 LAKE NORMAN 39
Lake Norman 8 13 11 7 — 39 Glenn 29 14 26 11 — 80
Lake Norman (16-10): Ja.Lowe 3, Lewis-Williams 9, Madison Saunders 17, Kennedy 2, Jaz. Lowe 2, Marks 3, Buchanan 3
Glenn (24-1): Iycez Adams 14, Amanda Finch 13, Jacee Busick 12, Tyler Lamonte 12, Damani Whitehead, 10, Weston 6, Gathings 6, Lopez 3, Al. Evans 2, Ai. Evans 2
