KERNERSVILLE − What appeared to be rout for the Glenn boys soccer team turned into anything but on Tuesday night against Bishop McGuinness.
Nahun Hernandez-Segura scored three goals and helped the Bobcats build a four-goal lead, but they had to fend off the Villains to win 4-3 in a nonconference game at Marty Stanley Stadium.
Hernandez-Segura scored his final goal with 13:43 left to give the Bobcats (6-1-3) a 4-0 lead, but it was all Villains (4-4-2) after that.
“I just gave my team a little bit of a verbal lashing, which is unusual to do after a win, but I think I saw it in their eyes,” said Coach Sean Sexton of Glenn. “They knew that they had let down and that’s something that we’ve really been focusing on not doing. Our mentality this year, our motto this year is, ‘Work harder, harder than last minute, harder than last half, harder than last game,’
“And I think they all saw they got caught a little flat-footed, they didn’t quite manage to work hard all the way to the end, so we were lucky to come out of there with a win.”
Even Hernandez-Segura, who scored the first, second and fourth goals, was surprised that the Bobcats lost their intensity.
“The first half, it was close,” he said. “Both teams went at it. I believe we had most control of the whole game. Second half, I think the last 10 minutes I think we just let up and just started getting sloppy and all that. But I think if we work together, stay focused the whole game, we can create more chances and we’ll be good, but like I said, it’s always about working together.”
Glenn built a 4-0 lead when Hernandez-Segura scored at 18:13 to take a 1-0 halftime lead. The Bobcats dominated the first 30 minutes of the second and had goals from Hernandez-Segura at 41:49, Dmitri Coles at 42:47 and Hernandez-Segura at 66:17.
But Bishop McGuinness clawed back into the game with a goal by Ethan Hodges, the son of Coach Neil Hodges, at 72:06 to slice the lead to 4-1. The Villains tacked on another goal when Glenn got sloppy with the ball. The Villains capitalized with a goal by Nick DeSalvo at 83:25.
“After that second goal, I turned to my bench, I said, ‘Let’s go guys, let’s go, let’s take control of this game again,’ “ Sexton said.
It didn’t exactly turn out that way for the Bobcats, as the Villains scored on a goal from Connor Coxwell at 76:34 to make the score 4-3.
“Coach told us not to give up,” said Coxwell. “A lot of us had our heads down, to be honest with you, but I guess we realized what we needed to do and we did it when we needed to.”
Sexton decided to keep one more defender back the remainder of the game to help slow the Villains’ momentum.
“I just dropped one player back into a more a defensive position, and just to make sure we had that midfield defensively secured,” Sexton said. “But basically it was just trying to play smarter. We made some silly mistakes.”
Despite the loss, Bishop McGuinness was amazed the game was as close as it was.
“They totally dominated the game − most of the possessions,” Neil Hodges said. “I don’t know where we were today. We were not the team that I have seen in the last few weeks, so I don’t know if they had a rough day at school or what was going on. But they were not here today, for sure, and it showed.”
Bishop McGuinness plays host to another Central Piedmont 4-A foe − Reagan − on Thursday night in a nonconference game. After that, it has four more nonconference games before opening Northwest 1-A play on Oct. 10 at South Stokes.
“I know we can play with most teams in the state right now,” Neil Hodges said. “It’s just we can’t show up like we did today.”
Glenn plays Parkland Wednesday night at the Bolton Soccer Complex before opening Central Piedmont 4-A play next Tuesday at Reagan.
“I believe we can be competitive with everyone,” Sexton said. “But when we play the way we can I think we can beat everyone.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.