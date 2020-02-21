Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It was a clean sweep for the Glenn Bobcats in the finals of the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament on Friday night.
The Glenn girls struggled past rival East Forsyth 60-54 in the opener and the Glenn boys recovered from squandering a big fourth-quarter lead to upset Reynolds 62-61 in overtime at Reagan High School.
Now it's off to the postseason for all four teams. Both the Glenn girls and the Reynolds boys will receive first-round byes and won't play until Thursday night. The East girls and the Glenn boys are expected to play their first-round games on Tuesday night. The NCHSAA will announce the postseason pairings on Sunday afternoon.
It was the third championship of the season for the Glenn girls. They won the Pepsi bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic and also won the Central Piedmont 4-A regular-season championship. Now add the tournament title to their list of accomplishments.
Despite the win, Coach Melvin Heggie of the Glenn girls acknowledged that it wasn't his team's best performance of the season. Not by a long shot.
"I'm going into that locker room and talk about not being complacent and being bored with winning," he said. "Once you accomplish so much in a season some teams will think that it will be given to you, that your opponent will lay down for you. We've got to refocus and realize that we still have big goals to accomplish."
Heggie said it was one of those games where his team played halfway.
"We did some nice things offensively that were pretty good and we got the shots that we wanted," he said. "But what concerns me is that we didn't play the style and the brand of defense that we have been playing all season. It's comes down to complacency."
It was Glenn's fourth win against East this season, with their only loss coming in a December tournament in Raleigh.
Jacee Busick led Glenn (23-1) with 18 points, Damani Whitehead had 15 and Nakia Weston had 12. Monay Galloway led East (16-10) with 20 and Destiny Long had 17.
"It was a pretty good night but going forward we know we have to play better in the state tournament," Busick said. "But we did enough tonight to pull out the win."
Busick isn't shy when asked what goals this team has.
"It's my last go-round and we all know this is a special team so on March 14 we expect to be playing in Chapel Hill," she added.
The Glenn boys took control with a dominating third-quarter performance and led 47-34 with five minutes remaining in regulation. Then it all started to fall apart for the Bobcats, who made only 4-of-10 free throws in the final 1:44 of regulation. Three of those misses were the front end of one-and-ones. Reynolds took advantage of those misses, with Caden Davis hitting two 3-pointers in the final 14 seconds of regulation to tie the score at 56.
Davionta Moss scored on a layup with 30 seconds remaining to put Glenn ahead for good. Reynolds called time out to set up a potential game-winning shot. It missed, The Bobcats grabbed the rebound, the final horn sounded and the celebration began.
Zion Dixon led Glenn (15-11) with 18 points and Julius Reese had 16. Tyreik led Reynolds (16-9) with 20 points and Davis had 16.
The win had Johnathan Gainey, the coach of the Bobcats, almost in tears.
"I am just so happy for the boys," he said, his voice cracking with emotion. "They have been working so hard. We're young and we made some mistakes but at the end we got the final result that we wanted."
Can a win like this carry over into the playoffs?
"We're going into the playoffs with a lot of confidence but it's a whole new season," he said. "It should give us some momentum."
Boys game
Glenn;5;12;23;16;6;—;62
Reynolds;10;8;13;25;5;—;61
Glenn: Davis 2, Gainey 2, Jeremiah Scales 13, Julius Reese 16, Harris 7 Moss 4, Zion Dixon 18
Reynolds: Tyreik Leach 20, Caden Davis 16, Murphy 2, Johnson 2, Jaben Moss 14, Lumpkin 7
Records: Glenn 15-11; Reynolds 17-8
Girls game
East;14;17;14;9;—;54
Glenn;18;16;14;12;—;60
East: Hoover 7, Monay Galloway 20, N'diaye 4, Simes 2, Destiny Long 17, Hall 4
