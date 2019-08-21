Glenn lost its season opener to Ledford to kick off 2018 — the Panthers ended up advancing to the Class 2-AA East Region final that year. Now the Bobcats travel to Wallburg, for one of two away games before the team finally has a home matchup on Sept. 6 at the newly-renovated Marty Stanley Stadium.
The Panthers return the majority of their offensive line, including seniors Daylen Collins and Jesus Ontiveros. Walker Lackey, who was named the starter at quarterback last year as a junior, will likely play in a few roles this season. According to Coach Chris Adams, that could mean he'll play at receiver, possibly running back while taking some snaps at quarterback again.
Glenn has several returning standouts including junior Jahvaree Ritzie, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports with more than 10 Division I offers. Desmond Morgan, a Charlotte commit, also begins his final season on the defensive line.