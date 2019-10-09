Glenn has won three straight games coming into its road game against undefeated Reagan.
In those wins, the Bobcats have outscored opponents 94-6 — the lone six points coming Oct. 4 in a win against Ragsdale. Glenn scored a combined four touchdowns from juniors Aronson Cook and Monterious Godfrey along with Will Craig-Blakely, a senior. In the 26-6 win, the three players combined for 114 yards on the ground.
Reagan has seen plenty of success on offense this season. D.J. Moyer, a senior rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, is the Raiders' rushing leader with 556 yards and seven touchdowns. Quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth, a Columbia commit, has passed for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns along with four interceptions. He also has scored six rushing touchdowns and racked up 470 rushing yards.
The Raiders are averaging more than 42 points per game this season.
