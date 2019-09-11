North Forsyth plays Glenn in what will be the Vikings' home opener at Nifong-Crafford Stadium on Friday night.
In Coach Jay Blair's first season at North Forsyth, the team has lost two straight road games against North Wilkes in the first week of the season and then against Reagan in the Hammer Bowl on Aug. 30. Marquez Hurst, a senior wide receiver, scored the team's two touchdowns in a 35-18 loss to the Vikings in the opening week of the season.
Glenn lost its past two games, though the defense has remained solid. Raneiria Dillworth, a junior linebacker, recorded 18 tackles with six being for losses as Parkland defeated the Bobcats 20-14 in overtime on Sept 6. He announced a scholarship offer from Virginia Tech just a day later via Twitter. Liberty became the first team to extend him a scholarship offer in May.
