Glenn approaches its second away game of the season, taking on Mount Tabor at Bob Sapp Field on Friday.
It's the Bobcats' second road game before their home opener Sept. 6 at the renovated Marty Stanley Stadium against Parkland.
In Glenn's season opener last week against Ledford, running backs Monterious Godfrey, a junior, and Mekhi Fenner, a senior, scored three touchdowns. That led the Bobcats to a 24-0 shutout of the Panthers — an NCHSAA Class 2-AA East Region finalist last year — in Wallburg.
Mount Tabor comes into the matchup having lost its home opener to Reagan. Tyress McIntyre had his first varsity start at quarterback on Monday night. The junior, who played on the JV team the past two seasons, had a little more than 30 yards passing and threw an interception.
The Spartans' only touchdown Monday was scored in the fourth quarter by Kyshaad Davis on an 83-yard run on a fake punt.
