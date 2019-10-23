Davie West Forsyth FB (copy)

Davie County quarterback Nate Hampton leaps through the grasp of West Forsyth defenders Josh Greiner (left) and Jake Hill on Oct. 18 to score a touchdown in the War Eagles' 37-34 win.

After last week's win against West Forsyth, Davie County sits atop the standings in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The War Eagles return to Mocksville on Friday to face Glenn.

Nate Hampton passed for 304 yards, rushed for another 76 and accounted for four total touchdowns in the 37-34 victory over the Titans. West Forsyth was previously undefeated with seven wins.

The War Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing three nonconference matchups in September against West Rowan, South Iredell and Kannapolis Brown.

Glenn started conference play strong with a win against Reagan before losing 41-20 on Saturday to East Forsyth. Against the Eagles, sophomore Camden Coleman recorded 306 passing yards and two touchdowns off throws to Markell Lloyd and Mekhi Fenner.

