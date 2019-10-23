After last week's win against West Forsyth, Davie County sits atop the standings in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The War Eagles return to Mocksville on Friday to face Glenn.
Nate Hampton passed for 304 yards, rushed for another 76 and accounted for four total touchdowns in the 37-34 victory over the Titans. West Forsyth was previously undefeated with seven wins.
The War Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing three nonconference matchups in September against West Rowan, South Iredell and Kannapolis Brown.
Glenn started conference play strong with a win against Reagan before losing 41-20 on Saturday to East Forsyth. Against the Eagles, sophomore Camden Coleman recorded 306 passing yards and two touchdowns off throws to Markell Lloyd and Mekhi Fenner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.