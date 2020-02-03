Forbush has remained perfect in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. Its latest victory came Jan. 31, as Parkley Hennings made a layup with 12 seconds remaining to knock off West Stokes 60-58 in King. Arguably, the Falcons' two closest games of the season occurred against the Wildcats. West Stokes, which holds sole possession of second place with four conference games left, faces third-place Surry Central next.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: Forbush (18-2, 10-0).

Work to do: West Stokes (16-3, 8-2), Surry Central (13-7, 7-3).

Key remaining games: West Stokes at Surry Central, Tuesday.

