Forbush junior Parkley Hennings (24) and Surry Central senior Tara Blevins (40) collide after reaching for a ball in mid-air in the first quarter of a Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A girls basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Forbush High School in East Bend, N.C. The Falcons defeated the Golden Eagles 68-44.

Forbush (13-0) has won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A and first automatic playoff berth.

West Stokes (11-2) is locked into second place — its two losses being close ones against the Falcons — and the second state playoff berth from the eight-team conference.

Games to watch: Forbush at North Surry.

