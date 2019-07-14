TaborSoc

Game time: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Location: MacPherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex

Area players participating: Riley Dorman (D, West Forsyth); Laura Milligan (F, Mount Tabor);Riley Terry (D, West Forsyth)

Riley Dorman — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A and all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. As a sophomore, she scored one goal in a 4-3 victory for West Forsyth in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in 2017.

Laura Milligan — Named all-state by N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, scoring 33 goals in her final season at Mount Tabor. She amassed 117 goals in four years.

Riley Terry — Named all-conference and defensive player of the year within the Central Piedmont 4-A. She's scored three goals in her four-year career at West Forsyth — one of them being a game-winning shot in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship in 2017.

