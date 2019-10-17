Girls tennis players from across the area will be playing in four different individual NCHSAA regionals around the western part of North Carolina today and Saturday.
Singles and doubles players who qualified from the Central Piedmont 4-A will be playing in the NCHSAA Midwest 4-A Regional at Greensboro Grimsley, and Piedmont Triad 3-A players will be playing in the Midwest 3-A Regional at Les Myers Park in Concord. Central Carolina 2-A, Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A and Mountain Valley 2-A players will be playing in the Midwest 2-A Regional at Salisbury High School, and Northwest 1-A and Mountain Valley 1-A players will be in the West 1-A Regional at Elkin Municipal Park.
Singles and doubles players who reach the semifinals in their respective regionals will qualify for next week’s NCHSAA state championships. NCHSAA state championships are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at three different sites — Class 4-A is at Millbrook Exchange Park in Raleigh, the Class 3-A championship is at Burlington Tennis Center, and the Class 2-A and 1-A championships will be held at Cary Tennis Park.
One area 4-A team that will be well represented today at Grimsley is Reagan. The Raiders finished the regular season 12-0 overall and 10-0 in the Central Piedmont 4-A. They also defeated Mooresville 6-3 Wednesday in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A dual-team tournament.
The Raiders have two doubles teams — Lauren Oliver and Niya Grant, along with Riley Bostian and Grace — that qualified for today’s Midwest 4-A Regional. The Raiders didn’t have any singles players that qualified.
“I am thrilled with what we’ve done so far this year,” said Coach Scott Larson of Reagan. “We lost quite a bit from last year’s team, so I wasn’t really sure what to expect. And I think the girls have really overachieved, and they’ve played hard all year and we haven’t lost yet.”
Qualifying for next week’s state championships is the important thing.
“It’s great to make it there,” Larson said. “If you win the regional, awesome. But if you can win two matches and qualify and get to go to the state tournament, not too many girls get to do that. So that would be something special for them.”
Bishop McGuinness will also be well-represented this weekend in Elkin after finishing the regular season 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the Northwest 1-A.
The Villains will send singles players Katie Dasher, who played at No. 3 and is 17-0 this season, and Lourdes Lopez, who played No. 4 to Elkin. In doubles, the Villains will have their No. 1 team, Lydia Cortes and Michelle Petrangeli.
“I’m very hopeful that (Cortes and Petrangeli) would do that (qualify for states) because I’m looking at the sheets of all the winners, the regional records and everything,” said Coach Catherine Lassiter of McGuinness. “And I think they have a really strong chance of making it to the state.
“Lydia’s been there two or three times already in doubles, so she has a sense of what it takes.”
McGuinness had a first-round bye in the dual-team tournament and will play at East Wilkes (17-1), which defeated East Surry 6-3 in the first round, in Tuesday’s second round.
“My assistant coach (Patrick Sturgeon) and I were unsure at the beginning of the year what our outcomes might be having three new top-six players,” Lassiter said. “However, each girls really improved match-by-match. We have had to build confidence and strategy, but are really happy with our results.”
Forbush also had a dominating year, and the Falcons are hoping that translates to this weekend’s NCHSAA Class 2-A Midwest Regional in Salisbury.
The Falcons finished 13-3 overall and 10-0 in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A. Representing them this weekend will be two doubles teams — Megan Smith and Lindsay Ray, as well as Elei Ayers and Ainsley Davis.
Forbush played North Davidson Thursday in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 2-A dual-team tournament because Wednesday’s match was rained out.
“I like our chances,” Coach Justin Vestal of the Falcons said. “We’ve never taken anybody since I’ve been coach, which this is year six. We’ve never taken anybody to states. We’ve come one match away at regionals a couple of occasions, but I feel like this is a really good chance for us to send at least one team, if not both of them to states.”
