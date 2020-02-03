If Dudley wins at Southwest Guilford on Feb. 11, the Panthers should lock up the regular-season title, even with a loss Tuesday against Mount Tabor. Dudley won the first meeting with the Cowgirls 52-46, but that was on the Panthers' floor. Mount Tabor really needs a win Tuesday night at Dudley to stay in the hunt, but there's always the conference tournament if the Spartans come up short as they did against the Panthers and Southwest the first time through the league schedule.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: Dudley (14-6, 6-0), Southwest Guilford (14-6, 5-1).

Work to do: Mount Tabor (10-10, 4-2).

Key remaining games: Mount Tabor at Dudley, tonight; Dudley at Southwest Guilford, Feb. 11; Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor, Feb. 14.

