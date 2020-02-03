Bishop McGuinness worked itself into a tie for first place in the Northwest 1-A, after defeating East Surry 53-50 in overtime on Friday. It was part of the Villains' five-game win streak since dropping their last matchup to the Cardinals on Jan. 10. Mount Airy, which has been led by freshman Addie Phipps' average of 15.2 points, faces both teams in the final week.
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Bishop McGuinness (16-2, 5-1), East Surry (10-5, 5-1).
Work to do: Mount Airy (10-8, 4-2).
