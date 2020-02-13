Bishop McGuinness (7-2) sits just a game behind league leader East Surry (8-1).
If the Cardinals defeated Mount Airy (6-3) on Thursday night, they’d win the league outright. A loss and a Villains victory Friday against Winston-Salem Prep would leave them tied in the standings.
Games to watch: East Surry at Mount Airy, Thursday; Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, Friday.
