Bishop McGuinness (7-2) sits just a game behind league leader East Surry (8-1).

If the Cardinals defeated Mount Airy (6-3) on Thursday night, they’d win the league outright. A loss and a Villains victory Friday against Winston-Salem Prep would leave them tied in the standings.

Games to watch: East Surry at Mount Airy, Thursday; Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness, Friday.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments