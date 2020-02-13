The Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A tournament began Thursday, with Ashe County (11-3) as the top seed in the bracket after a three-way tie in the standings.
Alleghany took the No. 2 seed, with Wilkes Central at No. 3.
A draw occurred for conference tournament seedings, with Alleghany being the automatic qualifier for the Class 1-A playoffs. If Ashe County and Wilkes Central both lose in the semifinals, a play-in game will occur to determine the Class 2-A qualifier.
Games to watch: No. 8 Elkin at No. 1 Ashe County, Thursday; No. 5 North Wilkes at No. 4 West Wilkes, Thursday; No. 7 East Wilkes at No. 2 Alleghany, Thursday; No. 6 Starmount at No. 3 Wilkes Central, Friday.
