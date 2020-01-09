East Forsyth faces Glenn. It's the second straight rivalry matchup for the Eagles, who are coming off a 57-51 loss to West Forsyth just a few days ago.
East Forsyth last faced Glenn in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 27. The Bobcats defeated the Eagles 57-49 in the Pepsi Bracket championship — their first tournament title since 2002.
Glenn, despite just a lone loss to St. Francis Academy (Md.) in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27, is coming off what Coach Melvin Heggie described as a "sluggish" game against Reagan in its Central Piedmont 4-A opener on Tuesday. The Bobcats defeated the Raiders 60-34 with Nakia Weston, Jacee Busick and Iycez Adams scoring in double figures.
