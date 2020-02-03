Glenn Reagan Girls Basketball

Glenn senior guard Nakia Weston (1) dribbles around Reagan freshman Ciara Everly (21) in the first quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Glenn High School in Kernersville, N.C. The Glenn Bobcats defeated the Reagan Raiders, 60-34.

Glenn faced its lone loss this season to Baltimore St. Francis Academy (Md.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Jan. 27, and has outscored opponents 1,116-584 through 18 games. West Forsyth, which has dropped its past two games, and East Forsyth remain tied for second in the Central Piedmont 4-A behind the Bobcats. The Titans lost those two straight matchups to both Glenn and the Eagles last week.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: Glenn (17-1, 6-0), East Forsyth (12-8, 4-2).

Work to do: West Forsyth (11-7, 4-2), Reagan (9-9, 2-4).

Key remaining games: Glenn at East Forsyth, Tues.; Glenn at West Forsyth, Feb. 14.

