Glenn faced its lone loss this season to Baltimore St. Francis Academy (Md.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Jan. 27, and has outscored opponents 1,116-584 through 18 games. West Forsyth, which has dropped its past two games, and East Forsyth remain tied for second in the Central Piedmont 4-A behind the Bobcats. The Titans lost those two straight matchups to both Glenn and the Eagles last week.
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Glenn (17-1, 6-0), East Forsyth (12-8, 4-2).
Work to do: West Forsyth (11-7, 4-2), Reagan (9-9, 2-4).
Key remaining games: Glenn at East Forsyth, Tues.; Glenn at West Forsyth, Feb. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.