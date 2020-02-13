Glenn (9-0) has remained perfect in league play and has clinched its first championship since winning the Piedmont Triad 3-A in 1999.
West Forsyth (7-2), which hosts Glenn, is in second place, though East Forsyth (6-3) could join the Titans in that spot with a win over Reynolds and a West Forsyth loss.
East Forsyth holds a tiebreaker for conference tournament play over West Forsyth. Their state tournament positioning could be determined by which team advances furthest in the league tournament or in a special playoff game before the league tournament final.
Games to watch: Glenn at West Forsyth, Reynolds at East Forsyth.
