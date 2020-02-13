Salisbury (18-0) has claimed the championship and first automatic playoff berth.

Ledford (14-3) will be the No. 2 qualifier, with North Davidson (12-5) a lock for third place and an automatic berth from this 10-team conference.

Games to watch: North Davidson at Ledford, Central Davidson at West Davidson.

