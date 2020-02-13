Salisbury (18-0) has claimed the championship and first automatic playoff berth.
Ledford (14-3) will be the No. 2 qualifier, with North Davidson (12-5) a lock for third place and an automatic berth from this 10-team conference.
Games to watch: North Davidson at Ledford, Central Davidson at West Davidson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.