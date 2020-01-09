Bishop McGuinness heads to Pilot Mountain for its Northwest 1-A opener against East Surry.
The Villains faced their first loss of the season in the Carolina Invitational Tournament held in Charleston, S.C. Bishop McGuinness lost to Fort Mill 40-33 on Dec. 28. A matchup against East Surry will be the Villains' first game in roughly 10 days. Michelle Petrangeli has led the team, averaging more than 13 points this season.
East Surry has won two straight games since its last 30-21 loss to nonconference rival Surry Central on Dec. 31. The Cardinals head into their matchup against the Villains with their latest win over the Golden Eagles on Wednesday. Dasia Lambert and Cadence Lawson combined for 17 points.
