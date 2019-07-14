Game time: Monday, 6:30
Location: Greensboro Coliseum
Area players participating: Shaunae Sawyers (G, Mount Airy), Elle Sutphin (F, East Surry), Lyrik Thorne (G, Ledford)
Area coach participating: Shane State (head coach, North Surry)
Key notes/stats:
Shaunae Sawyers — Was named all-conference and the co-conference player of the year in the Northwest 1-A this past season, as well as being named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team, after averaging 19 points and 7.1 rebounds. She also helped the Granite Bears win NCHSAA Class 1-A state championships in 2017 and 2018. She will attend Catawba.
Elle Sutphin — Named all-conference and co-conference player of the year in the Northwest 1-A, as well as being named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team this past season, after averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals. Sutphin graduated early and decided to forego her senior year season after committing to N.C. State.
Lyrik Thorne — Was named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A and was named to the Journal’s All-Northwest Team after averaging 31 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the Panthers this past season. In addition, she completed her career with 2,562 points.
Shane Slate — Will be the head coach for the West and is the head coach at North Surry. In 17 seasons with the Greyhounds, Slate has a record of 310-147 and finished runner-up in the NCHSAA Class 2-A state championship. He’s also the volleyball coach and has a record of 485-114 and two state championships in his 19 years.
— Jay Spivey