West Forsyth, opening Central Piedmont 4-A play at East Forsyth's Musten Gym, last faced the Eagles in just the third game of the season. East Forsyth won 51-47 at Atkins in the Pepsi Bracket semifinal of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 25.
East Forsyth approaches its third game of 2020, having defeated Mount Airy as Jaydn Hoover scored 15 points but then losing to Jamestown Ragsdale 53-38 Friday.
