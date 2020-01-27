Glenn has gone a little more than a month without a loss going into this Central Piedmont 4-A game.
The Bobcats' last conference victory came Friday. Glenn routed Reynolds 74-27, with four players scoring in double figures. That included Iycez Adams' game-high 13 points. The Bobcats haven't dropped a game since losing to Baltimore St. Francis Academy (Md.) 51-27 in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27.
West Forsyth has outscored its league opponents 321-127. Freshman Maddie Scheier had her first 20-point performance in a win over rival Reagan on Friday.
