Glenn junior forward Iycez Adams (24) dribbles the ball up the court with East Forsyth junior Destiny Long (23) and East Forsyth freshman Trinity Hairston (5) trailing her in the second quarter of a Pepsi Bracket final game in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 27 at Atkins High School. The Bobcats defeated the Eagles, 57-49.

Glenn has gone a little more than a month without a loss going into this Central Piedmont 4-A game.

The Bobcats' last conference victory came Friday. Glenn routed Reynolds 74-27, with four players scoring in double figures. That included Iycez Adams' game-high 13 points. The Bobcats haven't dropped a game since losing to Baltimore St. Francis Academy (Md.) 51-27 in the John Wall Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27.

West Forsyth has outscored its league opponents 321-127. Freshman Maddie Scheier had her first 20-point performance in a win over rival Reagan on Friday.

