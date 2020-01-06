Glenn begins Central Piedmont 4-A play with its first game since appearing in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in late December.
Glenn faced its first loss of the season during that tournament, routed by St. Frances Academy (Md.) 51-27 at Cary Academy in the semifinals.
The Bobcats have seen success with returning players such as Nakia Weston and Jacee Busick, who was selected for the Journal's All-Northwest team in April and later signed with Charlotte. Iycez Adams, a two-time all-state selection within the NCISAA who transferred from Wesleyan Christian, has been a welcomed addition.
Reagan has won its last two games, both against Greensboro Grimsley. The teams' last matchup came during the Garber, a 61-16 Glenn win on Nov. 23.
