Southeast Guilford defeats West Forsyth in overtime

West Forysth's Shakira Baskerville drives for shot against Southeast's Jessica Hopkins during Rodney Clark MLK Day high school basketball game in Greensboro, NC on Jan. 20, 2020. Southeast defeated West Forysth in overtime.

West Forsyth shares the top spot in the Central Piedmont 4-A with Glenn.

The Titans re-enter conference play after a 67-54 overtime loss at Southeast Guilford on Monday.

Shakira Baskerville, a 6-foot junior, scored a team-high 22 points against last season's Class 3-A champion, and Maddie Scheier, the younger sister of High Point freshman guard Callie Scheier, had 13 points.

Reagan sits in a three-way tie for third place with East Forsyth and Reynolds. The Raiders' first conference victory came on Jan. 10, a 63-38 rout of the Demons.

