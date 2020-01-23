West Forsyth shares the top spot in the Central Piedmont 4-A with Glenn.
The Titans re-enter conference play after a 67-54 overtime loss at Southeast Guilford on Monday.
Shakira Baskerville, a 6-foot junior, scored a team-high 22 points against last season's Class 3-A champion, and Maddie Scheier, the younger sister of High Point freshman guard Callie Scheier, had 13 points.
Reagan sits in a three-way tie for third place with East Forsyth and Reynolds. The Raiders' first conference victory came on Jan. 10, a 63-38 rout of the Demons.
