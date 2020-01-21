Parkland travels to Kernersville, facing East Forsyth on Tuesday for the second time this season.
The Mustangs last faced the Eagles on Dec. 20, which resulted in a 70-29 loss. East Forsyth held senior Tatyana Cannon, a 5-foot-8 guard averaging roughly 14 points this season, to just nine in that nonconference matchup. It was the start of a four-game losing streak for the Mustangs.
East Forsyth heads into that game with a loss to Greensboro Dudley 54-48 during the MLK Basketball Tournament at Southeast Guilford on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.