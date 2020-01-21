Parkland travels to Kernersville, facing East Forsyth on Tuesday for the second time this season.

The Mustangs last faced the Eagles on Dec. 20, which resulted in a 70-29 loss. East Forsyth held senior Tatyana Cannon, a 5-foot-8 guard averaging roughly 14 points this season, to just nine in that nonconference matchup. It was the start of a four-game losing streak for the Mustangs.

East Forsyth heads into that game with a loss to Greensboro Dudley 54-48 during the MLK Basketball Tournament at Southeast Guilford on Monday.

